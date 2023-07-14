Man gets 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor boy in Kerala

Palakkad (Ker), Jul 14 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old man to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor boy after threatening him in 2022.

Fast Track Special Court judge Ramu Ramesh Chandra Bhanu sentenced Malappuram resident Hamsa for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,11,000 on him.

Special prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar said Hamsa also inflicted severe burn injuries on the minor boy.

The court has awarded a total of 45 years in prison under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, it said the sentences shall run concurrently.

The court also directed to pay the child the fine amount collected from the convict. PTI RRT RRT ROH