Man gets 20-year jail term for sodomy

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for sodomising an 11-year-old boy in 2016, saying the offence would have left a tremendous mental and physical impact on the victim.

Additional sessions judge Sonam Gupta was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the 45-year-old man, who was convicted under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of IPC and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Additional public prosecutor Paresh Sisodia, at the time of sentencing, argued the convict did not deserve leniency for the heinous offence committed in November 2016.

In an order dated August 21, the court said, "The convict has committed unnatural aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon the victim who was less than 18 years of age. The offence committed by the convict must have left a tremendous mental and physical impact on the victim." Considering the seriousness of the offence, the court awarded the sentence and compensated the survivor with Rs 10.5 lakh. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK