Man gets 20-year jail term in minor's rape case

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment in the rape case of a minor girl.

Additional sessions judge Susheel Bala Dagar heard arguments on sentencing against the 31-year-old man convicted for rape and kidnapping aside from Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Additional public prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya said the convict kidnapped the minor from the lawful guardianship of her parents and lured her to his home and repeatedly committed "penetrative sexual assault" on different days in July, 2020.

Dahiya said the convict deserved no sympathy for his abominable and reprehensible act he committed in 2020.

The verdict passed on February said, "Taking into consideration the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, including gravity of the offence, age of the child victim and the convict, the family condition of the convict and the child victim, social and economic factors governing them, the convict is sentenced for 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 6 of the 6 POCSO Act." The court observed the girl needed financial support as she had suffered pain, loss of amenities of life, inconvenience, hardship, disappointment apart from other predicaments.

She was therefore awarded Rs 10.5 lakh in compensation. PTI MNR AMK