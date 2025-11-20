Man gets 20 year RI for raping 8-yr-old girl in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara (Odisha), Nov 20 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has sentenced an autorickshaw driver to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old school girl nine months ago, a government counsel said on Thursday.

Kendrapara POCSO court judge Pragyan Paramita Roul on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Swayam Prakash Nayak, with an additional one year of imprisonment in case of default, prosecution counsel Manoj Sahoo said.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to initiate the process for Rs 6 lakh compensation to the survivor under relevant legal provisions, he said.

On February 19, 2025, the convict had sexually abused the minor while dropping her off at school on the autorickshaw.

The accused was arrested by local police. Both Nayak and the survivor were medically examined, a police officer said.