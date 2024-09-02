Man gets 20 years in jail for kidnapping, raping 13-year-old kin

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Thane on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a 13-year-old kin and repeatedly raping her.

Special Judge DS Deshmukh convicted the 29-year-old man, a driver from Kalwa, under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also fined him Rs 10,000, which will be paid to the victim.

The accused called the victim to his house between October 11 and 13, 2021 for help citing the pregnancy of his wife, after which he took her to Panvel and raped her several times, special public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre said.

After the girl's family filed a kidnapping case with Kalwa police station, the man was arrested.

Mhatre said eight witnesses, including the victim, were examined, adding her mother did not support the prosecution since the accused was a close relative.

However, based on the girl's deposition and other evidence, the court convicted the man, Mhatre added. PTI COR BNM