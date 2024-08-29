Man gets 20 years in jail for raping 16-year-old girl in 2020

Gurugram, Aug 29 (PTI) The court of additional district and sessions judge Ashwani Kumar sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl, police said on Thursday.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the accused, a police spokesperson said.

According to police, the incident occurred in May 2020 when a man filed a complaint at the Sector 29 police station alleging that his 16-year-old daughter was raped.

Based on the complaint an FIR was registered and the accused, Rahul was arrested. The police that a thorough investigation was conducted and all the necessary evidence was collected against the accused and presented in the court.

"On the basis of the evidence and witnesses, the court of additional district and sessions judge Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 under the POCSO Act", the spokesperson said.