Man gets 20 years in jail for raping, impregnating minor girl in Kalyan

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) A man was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping and impregnating a minor girl in Thane's Kalyan area.

District Judge SM Chandgade, in his order of Thursday, convicted Rahul Raju Jadhav (33) under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code and also fined him Rs 1000.

In September 2019, the family of the girl noticed something amiss in her general behaviour and took her to a doctor, who said she was seven months pregnant.

On being questioned, she accused Jadhav of raping her, after which a case was registered at Manpada police station in Kalyan and the latter was arrested. PTI COR BNM