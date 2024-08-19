Man gets 20 years in jail for raping teen stepdaughter

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court here for raping his teen stepdaughter.

Thane Additional Sessions Judge GG Bhansali also fined him Rs 15,000, which the court said must be paid to the victim.

The accused, a Mira Road-based painter, raped his 14-year-old stepdaughter in December 2014, said additional public prosecutor RW Pande.

Six prosecution witnesses, including the victim, her sister and chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), were examined to prove the case beyond doubt, Pande said.

In his order, the judge said, "The requirement in a criminal case of proof 'beyond reasonable doubt' to support a conviction does not mean proof beyond all possible doubts. The victim of rape is not an accomplice, and her evidence can be acted upon without corroboration." "She stands at a higher pedestal than an injured witness. If the evidence is reliable and inspires confidence, the conviction can be based on the sole testimony of the prosecutrix," the judge further said in the order.