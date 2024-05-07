Man gets 20 years in jail for sodomising boy in Rajasthan's Baran

Kota (RJ), May 7 (PTI) A POCSO court in Baran on Tuesday sentenced a man to a 20-year jail term for committing unnatural sex with an 11-year-old boy three years ago, a court official said.

POCSO Court 2 Judge Sonia Beniwal convicted Bittu alias Brijesh of Baran City for committing the act with a boy in his neighbourhood and was also punished him with a penalty of Rs 52,000, public prosecutor Harinarayan Singh said.

On August 24, 2021, the maternal grandmother of the boy lodged a complaint at Baran City Police Station alleging that Bittu alias Brijesh sodomised her grandson earlier that day, Singh said.

The boy was on his way to a shop for biscuits when Bittu forcibly took him to an isolated place, where he thrashed him and had unnatural sex with him, the PP said.

Bittu was booked under sections 377, 442, and 323 of IPC and sections of the POCSO Act and arrested. PTI COR VN VN