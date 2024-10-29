Man gets 20 years jail for raping minor boy

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A local court has convicted a man for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy in 2021 and awarded him 20 years' imprisonment.

Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh convicted 24-year-old Ranjeet Vishwakarma on October 28 for the alleged sexual assault of the minor in the Purendarpur police station area in the district, informed assistant district government counsel Vinod Kumar Singh on Tuesday.

The judge further directed the convict to pay ₹5,000 as fine, failing which he would have to serve an additional month in prison, he said.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on December 9, 2021, following which the minor's father registered a complaint with the police. A case was subsequently registered against Vishwakarma under relevant provisions of the law, including Section 377 (unnatural sex) of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI CORR ABN AMK