Man gets 20 years jail for sexually assaulting minor in Pune

Pune, Sep 23 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Pune has sentenced a 56-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

The incident occurred between August and October 2021 when the accused, a resident of Wanawadi area in Pune city, sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl from his neighbourhood when she had come for private classes to his house.

Following a complaint, the police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 and 376 (3) for rape, as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After examining evidence and witness testimonies, the special court convicted the accused under Section 5 (b) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. PTI SPK NP