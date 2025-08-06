Man gets 20 years jail term for kidnapping, raping minor in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 6 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Ammu alias Amandeep from Baslambi village, they said, adding that in case of default, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment.

According to police, the case was registered on May 6, 2021, at Bilaspur police station on the complaint of the girl's father, who alleged that his daughter had been kidnapped.

The girl was later recovered and alleged in her statement that the accused lured her on the pretext of marriage and raped her at another location.

Police then added Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the FIR and he was arrested, police said.

After thorough investigation, police filed a charge sheet with all necessary evidence and witnesses. Based on these, the court convicted him and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.