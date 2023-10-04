Man gets 20 years jail term for raping minor niece in Rajasthan

Kota, Oct 4 (PTI) A POCSO court on Wednesday convicted a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old niece in 2022.

Advertisment

The court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the 31-year-old convict, a resident of Jhalawar city police station area, public prosecutor Ramhetar Gurjar.

On May 15, 2022, the convict raped the minor when she was alone at home and her parents had gone somewhere, he said.

Initially, the victim’s parents did not lodge a report with police as the accused was a family member but when the girl told her maternal uncle about the incident, they both filed a complaint on May 24 last year. PTI COR NB