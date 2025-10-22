Man gets 20 years of RI for raping minor in JK's Udhampur

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) A court in Jammu and Kashmir has sentence a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Udhampur district and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Police secured the conviction of the accused in a sensitive POCSO case registered at Police Station Ramnagar in 2020 wherein the accused, Mohammad Arshad alias Nikka, was charged with the sexual assault of a minor girl, a police spokesperson said.

Following an investigation, the charge-sheet was submitted before the court of law, the spokesperson added.

After the trial, the Principal Sessions Judge, Udhampur, convicted the accused under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.