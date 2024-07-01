Man gets 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Gonda (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A court in Gonda district on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor girl about two-and-a-half years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO Court) Rajesh Narayan Mani Tripathi, after examining the evidence, convicted the accused Ajay alias Kallu Kori, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.

The court sentenced Kori to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 34,000 on him.

Giving details of the incident, the SP said that a person had lodged an FIR in the Mankapur police station of the district that Kori had lured and abducted his 16-year-old daughter on February 18, 2022.

After rescuing the girl, the investigator got her written statement and medical examination done which confirmed that she was raped.

The SP said that the court has ordered that in case the convict is not able to pay the fine amount, he will have to undergo additional punishment. PTI COR NAV RT RT