Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping 17-year-old girl in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Oct 16 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Thursday convicted a 50-year-old man for raping a girl in March 2023 and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, officials said.

Special court judge Santosh Kumar Nayak also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Sk Nasiruddin, an uncle of the 17-year-old victim, special public prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik said.

The judgment was based on the statement of the victim, nine witnesses and medical report, he said.

The victim, who stayed at her uncle’s house in Bahalda police station area for studying, was allegedly forced by her uncle into a physical relationship, Pattnaik said.

The convict even threatened to kill the girl if she disclosed about the illicit relationship, he said.

After clearing her class 10 finals, the girl lodged a complaint at Bahalda police station on March 9, 2023. Police registered a case under section 6 of POCSO Act and relevant sections of IPC, and arrested Nasiruddin. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB