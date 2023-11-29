Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping 5-year-old

Ludhiana, Nov 29 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 42-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl, who died during the course of the trial.

Advertisment

The court of additional sessions judge (fast-track special court) Ravi Inder Kaur has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

Additional public prosecutor S S Haidar on Wednesday said that convict Rajiv, who hailed from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was booked under relevant provisions of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of child's grandmother at Dakha police station in Ludhiana (Rural) police district on December 22, 2020.

The convict, who was sentenced by the court on Tuesday, was a mason.

The minor victim had died during the course of the trial, Haidar added. PTI CORR SUN KVK KVK