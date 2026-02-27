Man gets 20-years rigorous imprisonment for raping Dalit girl in UP's Sonbhadra in 2018

Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a Dalit girl seven years ago, the prosecution said.

Government Advocate Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said on October 25, 2018, a woman submitted a written complaint at Robertsganj police station stating that her 16-year-old daughter was lured by her former acquaintance, Raj Mishra, into a forest near Churk and raped.

The plaintiff told the police that after the rape, the accused assaulted her daughter and abused her with casteist slurs.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused -- Raj Mishra, a resident of Rajdhan under Chopan police station area -- was arrested.

Following investigation and collection of sufficient evidence against the accused, a chargesheet was filed in court.

Agrahari said Additional District Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Veer Singh held Raj Mishra guilty on Friday and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, also imposing a fine of Rs 56,000.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two months' imprisonment.

The court ordered that Rs 40,000 from the fine amount be given to the survivor.