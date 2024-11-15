Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping infant

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A district court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an infant, a government lawyer said.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Ashok Kumar Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the 30-year-old convict, Additional Government Advocate Criminal Shashank Khare said.

The lawyer said the incident took place on July 21, 2023, in a village in the Sandipan Ghat police station area of the district.

"The mother of the four-months-old victim told police that she had left her infant daughter sleeping on a cot in the courtyard of the house at 2 pm and went to defecate. At the same time, Ayodhya (30), a local, picked her up and raped her. After that, the child was left back on the cot in a critical condition," Khare said.

"When she returned home, she found her daughter in a critical condition. On the complaint of the plaintiff, a case was registered at Sandipan Ghat police station and subsequently, the accused held," he said.

After hearing the case, Special Judge Srivastava found Ayodhya guilty of the crime and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000, Khare said.

In case of non-payment of the fine, an additional sentence of 6 months' imprisonment would be awarded, he added. PTI COR KIS HIG