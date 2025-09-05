Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Gurugram, Sep 4 (PTI) A man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court here on Thursday for raping a minor girl on promise of marriage, police said.

The court of additional sessions judge Jasmine Sharma convicted the accused and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on him, they said, adding that if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve additional years in jail.

According to police, a case was registered on June 16, 2021, after a man filed a complaint at Sector 9A police station alleging that the accused was having physical relations with his 15-year-old daughter on the promise of marriage.

The accused, identified as Yuraj Mondal, a native of west Bengal, was subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court.

After this, the case was investigated thoroughly by the police, who collected all necessary evidence and gathered witnesses. Later, a charge sheet was filed against the accused in the court, police said.

"On the basis of the charge sheet, the evidence and witnesses, the court on Thursday sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and levied a fine of Rs 50,000," said a Gurugram Police spokesperson. PTI COR RUK RUK