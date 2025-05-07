Man gets 20-yr jail term for raping minor

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a three-year-old child.

Additional sessions judge Anu Aggarwal called it a "one-of-its- kind" case in which the 55-year-old convict not only sexually assaulted the child but also inserted adhesive in her genitals.

In its May 3 order, the court said, "The present case is one-of-its-kind. A girl of three years seven months is kidnapped by the convict, who was running a TV repair shop near the house of the victim, and he took the victim to his shop where he inserted acrylate-based adhesive in the perineum of the girl." The court was hearing arguments on sentencing against the man, who was convicted under Sections 376 AB (rape of a woman under 12 years of age) and 363 (kidnapping) of IPC aside from provisions of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.

The court compensated the minor with Rs 10.50 lakh.