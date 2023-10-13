Man gets 21 years' RI for raping minor in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 13 (PTI) A local court here on Friday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for 21 years for raping a minor girl in West Singhbhum district over four years ago.

The court of additional sessions judge-I, West Singhbhum, pronounced the judgment against Sanjit Sharma, a resident of Kumhar Toli under Noamundi police station, under relevant sections of POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

According to the FIR registered at Kiriburu Mahila Thana under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act in February 2019, it was stated that Sanjit had lured the minor promising to marry her before raping her.

In course of the investigation, police arrested Sanjit and sent him to judicial custody.

Later, a chargesheet was filed in the court, leading to the judgment. PTI BS MNB