Man gets 25-year jail term for kidnapping, raping minor girl

Ballia (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in 2023.

The court of Additional District Judge Pratham Kant on Saturday held Vicky guilty and sentenced him to 25 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000, Joint Director in-charge of the prosecution department PN Swami told PTI.

On November 7, 2023, Vicky kidnapped the girl from a village in the Chitbaragaon police station area on the pretext of marriage and raped her, Swami said.

A case was registered against Vicky under provisions of the IPC and POCSO Act on the complaint of the girl's mother.

After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against Vicky in the court.