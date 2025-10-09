Man gets 25 years in jail for molesting minor in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 25 years’ imprisonment for molesting a six-year-old girl in 2021, a prosecution official said on Thursday.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Pratham Kant on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict Mohammad Raja.

Special Public Prosecutor Vimal Kumar Rai said the incident took place on the night of May 25, 2021, when Raja, a resident of Madhubani village, lured the minor from a nearby village and took her in a tempo, where he molested her.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, a case was registered against Raja under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV