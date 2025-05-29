Man gets 25 years in prison for assaulting minor; UP court delivers verdict in 26 days

Jaunpur (UP), May 29 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 25 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl, delivering the verdict within just 26 days of the incident.

Additional Sessions Judge Umesh Kumar, also Special Judge (POCSO Act), imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Khurshid Alam alias Mohammad Hamza.

According to government prosecutor Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay, the court found Hamza guilty of kissing the private parts of the girl outside a religious site in Zafarabad area on April 27.

The girl's mother lodged an FIR on the same day.

The police registered the case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and BNS, and submitted the charge sheet to the court on April 28.

The court took cognisance of the case on April 29 and transferred it to the sessions court for trial. On April 30, the court summoned the accused from jail and, upon learning that he had no legal representation, appointed a government lawyer for him on May 1.

Judge Kumar framed charges on May 3, and the court held daily hearings thereafter. On Thursday, the court found Hamza guilty and handed him a 25-year prison sentence along with a fine of Rs 50,000, Upadhyay said.

The court also directed that the fine be paid to the girl, he added.

He said the court recognised the gravity of the crime and ensured expedited daily hearings to deliver swift justice.