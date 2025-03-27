Man gets 27 years jail term for raping Dalit woman in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) A Telangana court on Thursday sentenced a lorry driver to 27 years in prison for "raping and impregnating" a Dalit woman in 2019, with the sentences running concurrently.

The II Additional District judge-SC/ST Court in Nalgonda convicted the 38-year-old under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He was sentenced to 10 years under IPC Section 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), seven years under Section 420 (cheating), and 10 years under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar said.

All sentences will run concurrently, Pawar added. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000.

Based on the woman's statement and scientific evidence, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him.

According to the prosecution, in 2019, the man "raped and impregnated" the 21-year-old woman under the false promise of marriage and later abandoned her.

She filed a complaint at the Gurrampode police station against the accused, a friend of her cousin, leading to his arrest.