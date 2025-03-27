Man gets 27 years jail term for raping Dalit woman in T'gana

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) A court in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Thursday sentenced a lorry driver to 27 years imprisonment for raping and impregnating a Dalit woman in 2019 after cheating her on the pretext of marriage.

The District Additional Sessions and SC/ST Court convicted the 38-year-old man under relevant sections of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The man was sentenced to undergo 10 years imprisonment under section 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) and seven-years imprisonment under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and 10 years imprisonment under relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar said.

All the sentences shall run concurrently, the SP said.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 3,000.

According to prosecution, in 2019, the man on the pretext of marrying the woman raped and impregnated her and later cheated her.

She lodged a complaint at Gurrampode police station against the man, and a case was registered against him. Subsequently, he was arrested.