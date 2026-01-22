Man gets 3 years in jail for molesting minor girl in Latur

Latur, Jan 22 (PTI) A man was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment by a Latur court for molesting a minor girl.

Parmeshwar Gyanoba Mane (27), resident of Borwati in Latur tehsil, molested the girl on December 12, 2023 when she was cycling at the local Zilla Parishad school ground.

In his order of Wednesday, Latur District and Sessions Court Judge SV Jadhav also fined Mane Rs 4,000 under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigation was carried out by sub inspector Shailesh Jadhav and the case was argued in court by special public prosecutor Mangesh Mahindrakar. PTI COR BNM