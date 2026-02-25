Man gets 3 years in jail for sexually assaulting girl

Latur, Feb 25 (PTI) A special court in Maharashtra’s Latur sentenced a 46-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him for sexually assaulting a minor girl, police said on Wednesday.

Judge SV Jadhav also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on the convict, Govindrao Koli, they said.

According to court papers, a woman lodged a complaint in 2022, alleging that Koli had assaulted her minor daughter. The MIDC police then registered a case against Koli under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

While statements of the survivor, medical evidence and other documents were submitted to the court, Special Public Prosecutor MS Mahindrakar presented the arguments, the official said.

After considering evidence and submissions, the court held Koli guilty and handed him three years’ rigorous imprisonment, he said, adding that woman police constable BT Hingde handled the coordination in the case proceedings. PTI COR NR