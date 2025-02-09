Man gets 3-yr RI for robbery bid, property damage in 2017

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) A sessions court in Thane has sentenced a 28-year-old labourer to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a case of attempt to rob a person and damaging his property here in 2017.

The accused, Afjal Ahmad Shamim Ahmad Khan, is a habitual offender and therefore, the "punishment must reflect the seriousness of his actions," Additional Sessions Judge Amit M Shete said in the February 5 order, a copy of which was made available on Sunday.

The incident occurred on September 22, 2017, on a service road near Dosti Building at Manpada in Maharashtra's Thane city, where Khan, a Mathadi worker, (headload worker) along with another accused tried to rob a person of his belongings and damaged his car.

While the co-accused, Ashish Bakelal Gupta, was convicted in February 2022, Khan had absconded during the trial, but was later apprehended.

The court found Khan guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

Khan requested leniency, citing his long period in custody and absence of any subsequent criminal activity.

However, the prosecutor opposed it, emphasising that Khan had a history of habitual offences and argued for the maximum sentence.

In addition to the jail term, the court also ordered Khan to pay a fine of Rs 2,500. PTI COR GK