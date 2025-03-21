Man gets 4 years in jail for stabbing neighbour’s son in 2023 in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 21 (PTI) A local court on Friday sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for stabbing his neighbour’s son during a brawl in 2023, police said.

The incident took place on May 19, 2023, in Silokhara village when an argument between two neighbours escalated, and one of them stabbed the other’s son in the stomach, leaving him injured, police said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections, including attempt to murder, at Sector 40 police station. The accused Sadimul Ali, a native of Malda district in West Bengal, was arrested, they said.

Police submitted a charge sheet in the court, gathering all necessary evidence and witnesses, following a thorough investigation, they added.

"On the basis of evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal sentenced the convict to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000," a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR OZ OZ