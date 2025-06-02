Man gets 5-yr jail term for abetting girlfriend's suicide

Faridabad, Jun 2 (PTI) A local court on Monday sentenced a man to five years' imprisonment for abetting the suicide of his girlfriend.

Additional Sessions Judge Jyoti Lamba on Monday also slapped a Rs 1.5 lakh fine on the man, police said.

According to the police, on July 11 in 2021, a case was registered against the convict in SGM Nagar Police Station after his girlfriend died by suicide on July 8.

Advocate Ravindra Gupta, who was associated with case, said the victim's family lived in the SGM Nagar police station area, where one Gaurav Kishore also live. They became friends on social media platform Instagram, he added.

"A suicide note was also recovered from near the girl's body. On the basis of evidence and witnesses, the court has held the accused guilty of forcing her to commit suicide," Gupta said.

According to the police, both hailed from Khagaria in Bihar.

After their relationship ended in a break up, the victim was distressed and died by suicide, it came on record.

Her father lodged a case with the police and alleged she took the extreme step owing to "Gaurav's antics" following which he was arrested, police said.