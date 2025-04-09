Man gets 6-month jail for assaulting police constables

Jalna, April (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday sentenced a man to six months of simple imprisonment for biting a police constable and assaulting his colleague with a stick four years ago.

District and Sessions Court Judge B S Gare sentenced Pratap Lahane, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Jalna, after holding him guilty for the incident that took place on February 16, 2021.

Police constables Vasant Dhas and Navnath Patil had visited Lahane to serve a court's summons in an assault case registered against him. However, Lahane became aggressive and bit Dhas on his hand and assaulted Patil with a stick, government pleader Deepak Kolhe said.

Following the incident, the constables lodged a complaint at the Tehsil police station. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 332 (harming a public servant with intent to prevent him from discharging his duty).

After thoroughly examining the evidence, the court handed down the sentence. PTI COR NP