Man gets 6-year jail term in NIA court for circulating fake Indian currency procured from Bangladesh

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) A man was on Saturday sentenced to six years imprisonment by a court here for circulating fake Indian currency notes procured from Bangladesh, the NIA said.

The accused, Sariful Islam alias Sarifulla alias Sharifuddin, a native of West Bengal, has also been fined Rs 5,000, said a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He is the seventh accused to be convicted in the 2018 case, it said.

Investigation in the case had revealed that the accused had conspired with six others in trafficking of 41 fake Indian currency notes (FICNs), with face value of Rs 82,000, from Bangladesh border to different parts of India, it said.

Sariful Islam had fraudulently obtained a SIM card to communicate with his co-accused for the procurement of the fake notes brought in from West Bengal and its circulation across the country, the NIA said.

Investigations further revealed a trail of several such transactions on the part of the accused, who had earlier delivered FICN of Rs 10.3 lakh face value, to the main convict Dalim Mia in West Bengal, the statement said.

The conspiracy was aimed at destabilising India's monetary situation and economic security, it said.

NIA is continuing with its investigation against two Bangladeshi nationals who had supplied FICN to the accused in the instant case, in which a total of three charge sheets had been filed so far by the agency, it added. PTI AKV SKY SKY