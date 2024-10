Noida (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment for assaulting and killing a Dalit man in 2012.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court convicted Deepak Nagar on Monday and imposed a fine of 30,000 on him, a police spokesperson said.

The court said in case the convict fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional one year in jail, the spokesperson said. PTI COR NB