Man gets 7-year RI in 2008 case of murder bid and robbery

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A Thane court has sentenced a 46-year-old real estate agent to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for robbing and attempting to kill a man in 2008.

Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhagwat pronounced the order on December 16, a copy of which was made available on Monday.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Moin Mohammad Ansari, visited the residence of Shamik Ismail Chandarbandhe (then aged 39) at Miragaon in Bhayander area of Maharashtra's Thane district under the pretext of renewing a rental agreement.

The accused, armed with a sickle, brutally assaulted the victim with the intent to rob him, inflicting multiple injuries on his head and wrists.

Sensing his life was in danger, the victim pretended to be dead and lay motionless on the floor, the prosecution said.

After the assault, Ansari stole a mobile phone and Rs 9,000 cash of the victim and locked him inside the house before fleeing.

The man later managed to call for help through a window, following which police arrived and took him to a hospital.

The investigation led to Ansari's arrest and police recovered the weapon used in the crime, stolen items and other evidence.

Judge Bhagwat said it was not a fit case for giving the accused the benefit of probation.

While pronouncing the sentence, the court emphasised the severity of the crime and the need for a deterrent punishment to the accused. PTI COR GK