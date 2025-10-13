Man gets 7-year RI in attempt to murder case; 2 others acquitted

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) A Thane court has sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for attempting to kill a person over an enmity in 2020.

The court of Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal relied on the victim's testimony, the corroborating medical evidence, and the recovery of the attack weapon at the instance of the accused while pronouncing the sentence on October 10.

Two other co-accused in the case were acquitted due to a lack of evidence against them.

A copy of the order was made available on Monday.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Aakash Shuklal Bhoye (23), assaulted Sumit Vishnu Gavit with a chopper and knife on February 10, 2020, at the entrance of a temple in Maharashtra's Thane city, inflicting deep cut injuries on the victim's head, chest and back.

A case was subsequently registered at the Vartaknagar Police Station.

The court noted that the attack was premeditated due to a quarrel that had taken place six months prior.

The prosecution has been successful in bringing home the guilt of Bhoye beyond a reasonable doubt, and he is liable to be punished under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

The court sentenced Bhoye to seven years rigorous imprisonment, also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, in default of which he shall undergo simple imprisonment for one year.

It directed that the fine amount be paid to the victim. PTI COR GK