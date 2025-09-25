Man gets 8 years in jail for kidnapping, raping minor in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Meerut on Thursday sentenced a man to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him, a lawyer said.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) and Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Babar Khan delivered the verdict, holding accused Manvvar, a resident of the victim's neighbourhood, guilty of the offences.

Special public prosecutor Narendra Chauhan said the case dates back to March 27, 2018, when the minor went missing from her home around 1 am. A complaint was lodged by her father the next day after she was found near a shrine.

In her statement, the girl alleged that the accused had abducted her at gunpoint, took her to an undisclosed location and raped her. She was later left near the shrine with threats not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Manvvar under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. He was subsequently arrested and sent to jail.

After examining witnesses and evidence during trial, the court convicted him and pronounced the sentence, the prosecution said. PTI COR KIS NB NB