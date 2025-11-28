Man gets 8 years in jail in 2020 murder case

Nanded, Nov 28 (PTI) A Nanded court sentenced a man to eight years in jail in a 2020 murder case linked to a road rage incident.

The incident took place on Limbgaon-Purna road on February 12 that year.

Avinash Baban Ingole (21), resident of Naleshwar, questioned Kaluram Dildar Jathav (35), who hails from Madhya Pradesh, why he was stopping vehicles on the road and disrupting traffic. It led to an altercation during which Jathav hit Ingole on the head with a stone, leading to the latter's death, as per police.

The additional sessions court sentenced Jathav to eight years in jail. PTI COR BNM