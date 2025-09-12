Man gets death penalty for rape, murder of minor girl

Mangaluru, Sept 12 (PTI) A special court here has awarded a 51-year-old man death penalty for the rape and murder of a minor girl in Jokatte last year.

Fakkeerappa Hanumappa Madar of Belagavi district was found guilty of entering a house on August 6, 2024, sexually assaulting the girl who was alone, and murdering her.

The Additional District and Sessions Court (FTSC-2 POCSO) in Mangaluru pronounced its verdict under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), awarding the death penalty.

It also sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act for sexual assault. He was further fined Rs 50,000 under Section 332(a) (criminal trespass) of BNS.

The convict will immediately begin serving a life term, and after the High Court decides, he will serve the death sentence.

Police said the case was fast-tracked, with the entire trial, including investigation and court proceedings, completed within 13 months. The convict had been in judicial custody since his arrest in August 2024.

The investigation was led by Panambur Inspector Mohammed Saleem Abbas under the guidance of senior police officials.

The prosecution was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor Sahana Devi. PTI COR KSU ROH