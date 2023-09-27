Man gets death sentence for killing two in 2012

Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a man in a 2012 case of murder of two people.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge V S Tripathi sentenced Gabbar alias Sohrab Ali to death for killing a woman and her husband's friend in a "one-sided affair". The court also slapped the convict with a fine of Rs 5,500.

The court said that Ali be hanged till death, after confirmation of his death penalty from the high court.

Earlier, the court had held that the manner in which Ali committed murders of the two fell into the rarest of rare category. Ali was produced before the court from jail through video conference.

The court had held him guilty for two murders on September 4 and pronounced sentence on Wednesday.

In 2012, the FIR was lodged with Hasanganj police station in the case by the husband of the deceased Urvashi, Hari Prakash Tiwari .

It was said that Urvashi along with his friend Om Prakash was going to take medicine for his three-year-old son at about 8 pm on October 9, 2012. Ali stopped them in the way near Ram Krishna Math and stabbed them. On information, Tiwari reached the spot and the two were taken to hospital. Urvashi was declared brought dead while Om Prakash died during treatment on October 17, 2012.

Government counsels KK Sahu and Dushyant Mishra had demanded death penalty for Ali, arguing that the manner of killings was gruesome and the murders were executed in a planned manner. PTI COR CDN CK