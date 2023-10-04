Man gets death sentence for killing two in UP

Bijnor (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to death for killing a woman and her daughter in 2015.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ram Avtar Yadav on Tuesday found Amjad guilty and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on him.

Government counsel Sanjeev Verma said Salman of Alipura village had lodged an FIR at the Najibabad police station that he was going home on a motorcycle with his mother Ayesha and sister Pooja on June 20, 2015, when the two were stabbed to death by his relative Amjad. PTI COR ABN AS ABN AS DV DV