Man gets death sentence for murdering woman relative

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) A city court on Monday awarded death sentence to a 35-year-old man for murdering a woman in July 2011.

The court found the accused, a blacksmith who is a resident of Bidar district in Karnataka, guilty of murder and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to prosecution, the accused, a relative of the victim, brutally killed her by stabbing her with a knife on July 18, 2011 in an area under the limits of Sanathnagar police station limits here and fled away from the scene after committing the offence.

Based on a complaint, a murder case was registered and the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Later a charge sheet was filed in the court.

The accused was in an "illicit" relationship with the married woman, and when she rejected him, he killed her by stabbing, police said. PTI VVK VVK SA