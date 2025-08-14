Man gets death sentence for rape, murder of 11-year-old girl in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) A court in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Thursday awarded the death sentence to a 24-year-old man for "raping and murdering" an 11-year-old girl in April 2013.

The Special POCSO court found the accused, a butcher, guilty under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code, and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh, Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar said.

The accused, who has a hearing and speech impairment, was provided with an interpreter during the proceedings. The trial lasted 12 years.

According to the prosecution, the victim, a resident of the same colony as the accused, was "sexually assaulted and strangled to death." Her body was later dumped in a drainage canal.

Based on a complaint from the girl's family, police initially registered a missing person case. The body was subsequently recovered, leading to the arrest of the accused, who was later remanded to judicial custody.