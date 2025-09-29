Man gets death sentence for rape, murder of 8-year-old girl

Belagavi (Karnataka), Sep 29 (PTI) A POSCO Court has sentenced a man to death for rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Raibagh Taluk of Belagavi district.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place in October 2019.

The convict Bharatesh Raosab Mirji (28), of Raibag taluk, had abducted the girl when she was returning home.

Mirji raped and strangled her to death at his house. He then tied her body with a rock and dumped it in a well so that it did not float.

The victim's father lodged a missing complaint with Kuduchi police after she did not return home.

Sniffer dogs were pressed into operation to trace the girl and it pointed at the well. Later, the body was recovered.

Investigation led to the arrest of Mirji and on September 26, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Court found him guilty.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 45, 000 on the accused. PTI GMS KH