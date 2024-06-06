Man gets down on safety net at Mantralaya to stage protest

Mumbai, June 6 (PTI) A 52-year-old man on Thursday climbed down onto the safety net at the Mantralaya here to stage protest over the issue of maintenance and safety of dams in Maharashtra, police said.

Deepak Bachche Patil (52), a resident of Pune, descended on the safety net from the second floor but was rescued by security personnel, a police official said.

A safety net has been installed inside the seven-storey headquarters of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai to foil attempts to commit suicide by jumping from upper floors after a couple of such incidents took place in the past.

After he was rescued, Patil told police he is an activist working in the field of drought relief, and felt that the issue of maintenance and safety of dams in the state was being neglected, the official said.

He had also staged a hunger strike over the issue in the past, Patil told police.

He was being questioned further, the official added.