Man gets five years in jail for attacking police in Noida

Noida, Oct 30 (PTI) A court here convicted a man for attacking a police team in a five-year-old case and sentenced him to five years in jail, police said. He was fined Rs 6,000 for the crime.

Raj Thakur alias Raju was arrested on August 30, 2019 in the Sector 39 police station area after a police encounter in which he attacked station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Sharma and his team, the spokesperson said.

After completing the investigation, a charge sheet was filed before the court.

A Gautam Buddha Nagar district court completed the hearing on Tuesday and convicted Thakur.