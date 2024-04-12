Man gets five years in jail for molesting daughter repeatedly

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) A special POCSO court here has sentenced a 44-year-old man to five years' rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of his 15-year-old daughter repeatedly.

V V Virkar, special judge for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the accused (name not disclosed to protect the girl's identity).

While the order was passed two days ago, a copy was made available on Friday.

Special prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the offence took place between July 2017 and January 2018.

As per the girl, whenever her mother was away, the accused touched her inappropriately and outraged her modesty.

When she could not stand this abuse any more, she told her mother about her ordeal, the prosecutor said, following which a case was registered at Uttan Sagari police station.

During the trial, the prosecution examined seven witnesses including the girl and her mother. PTI COR KRK