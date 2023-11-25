Man gets himself shot at to implicate lenders in a false case in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) To implicate lenders in a false case, a 43-year-old man allegedly got himself shot at with a country-made pistol in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Police said that the man allegedly asked his 19-year-old nephew to fire a bullet on his arm and throw the weapon used in the crime in a pond, which was later recovered, said the investigators.

"On Friday morning, at around 6 am, we got a call that a man has been shot at near an agricultural land in Kodhi Colony, Tahirpur of Nand Nagri. A team was sent at the location," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Police said that it was found that Sundar, a resident of New Seemapuri, had sustained a gunshot injury on his right upper arm. And an empty shell of (point)-315 bore was found at the spot. His nephew, Himanshu alias Anshu was also present with him.

"They told police that they were feeding fish at the pond, when a person came and shot at Sundar from behind after abusing him. Sundar was taken to the GTB Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be out of danger," said the DCP.

Police said that during investigation, it was found that Sundar owed money to some people and was trying to implicate them in the firing incident.

During interrogation, his nephew Anshu, allegedly admitted that he had shot his uncle as part of their conspiracy. He had planted an empty shell at the spot to make it look convincing. He had thrown the country-made pistol in the pond after the incident. The pistol, with an empty shell inside it, was recovered from the pond, police added.

Both Sundar and Himanshu have been arrested. Legal action will be taken against them for trying to falsely implicate others in a criminal case, said the DCP, adding that further investigation is in progress. PTI BM MNK MNK MNK