Man gets judicial custody till Feb 9 for making hoax call to police

Beed, Feb 5 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Beed district has remanded a man in judicial custody till February 9 for making a hoax call to police about an incident of theft, and also for threatening them.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on January 30, following which the accused, Pradosh Gangadhar Jadhav, a resident of Kumbharwadi in Georai tehsil, was arrested.

Jadhav dialled police's emergency number 112, and told them that theft of gold and silver items had occurred at a trading company in Madalmohi in Georai.

Treating the information as serious, police sub-inspector Rajbhau Garje and his team rushed to the spot, but found that no such incident had occurred there. The police contacted the caller again to verify the address. But Jadhav allegedly responded arrogantly, and said, "No theft has taken place. I just called to make you work." He also threatened the police.

Taking serious note of the matter, the police registered a case against him and later nabbed him. He was produced before a local court on Wednesday, which remanded him in judicial custody till February 9. PTI COR NP